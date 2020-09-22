Judith A. Grunthaner, 72, of Park Avenue in Kane, formerly of Ridgway, died Friday, September 18, 2020 a UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born September 16, 1948 in St. Marys, she was the daughter of Roman and Helen Feldbauer Grunthaner.

Judy, a homemaker, had worked at her brother’s business, Grundthaner’s Greenhouse in St. Marys. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, the outdoors – especially fishing – and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter Amanda Grunthaner of Kane, sons Shawn (Sarah) Grunthaner of Johnsonburg and Scott Grunthaner of Kane, and grandchildren Dylan, Zoey and Quaid. Also surviving are siblings Ethel Taylor of St. Marys, Nancy Cherry of Johnsonburg and Fred Grunthaner of St. Marys.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her life-long companion, Gerald Feldman.

Services will be held privately at the family’s convenience.

