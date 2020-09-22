 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Judith A. Grunthaner

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

7145142_fbsJudith A. Grunthaner, 72, of Park Avenue in Kane, formerly of Ridgway, died Friday, September 18, 2020 a UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born September 16, 1948 in St. Marys, she was the daughter of Roman and Helen Feldbauer Grunthaner.

Judy, a homemaker, had worked at her brother’s business, Grundthaner’s Greenhouse in St. Marys. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, the outdoors – especially fishing – and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter Amanda Grunthaner of Kane, sons Shawn (Sarah) Grunthaner of Johnsonburg and Scott Grunthaner of Kane, and grandchildren Dylan, Zoey and Quaid. Also surviving are siblings Ethel Taylor of St. Marys, Nancy Cherry of Johnsonburg and Fred Grunthaner of St. Marys.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her life-long companion, Gerald Feldman.

Services will be held privately at the family’s convenience.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.