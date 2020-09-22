 

Local Man Injured as Pickup Slams into Tree

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a crash in Rockland Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, on Red Line Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 73-year-old Charles W. Davis, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on Red Line Road, when a deer ran across the roadway. Davis swerved to avoid hitting the deer, and the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Davis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Community Ambulance Service for medical evaluation.

He was using a seat belt.


