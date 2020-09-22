Local Man Injured as Pickup Slams into Tree

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a crash in Rockland Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, on Red Line Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 73-year-old Charles W. Davis, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on Red Line Road, when a deer ran across the roadway. Davis swerved to avoid hitting the deer, and the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Davis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Community Ambulance Service for medical evaluation.

He was using a seat belt.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.