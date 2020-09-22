Lyle O. Painter, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Brookville, PA.

Lyle was born on November 14, 1929, to the late William “Lewis” and Evelyn (McKendree) Painter in Heath Twp. He attended Wallace School in Heath Township and graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1947. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force as a Radio Communications Interceptor.

Lyle married Lolagene Shick on November 15, 1951 in Brookville, PA; she preceded him in passing on April 9, 2017.

He worked at Brookville Bank and Trust, Peoples Savings and Loan, Sarvey Real Estate, and summers for United National Gas. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brookville.

Lyle loved playing and watching baseball, track, and football, and played baseball while he served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid bowler, hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors.

Lyle is survived by four children; Robert (Shirley) Painter of Brookville, PA; Gene Painter of Brockway, PA; Susan Guild of Mentor, OH; Lisa (Mark) Stair of Brookville, PA; seven grandchildren; Willie (Jen) Painter; Elmo Painter; Eric (Nicole) Painter; Matt Mohney; Brett Mohney; Isaac Painter; and Lewis Painter; five great-grandchildren; two siblings; Dennis (Kathy) Painter of Clarion, PA; Patsy Truman of Sigel, PA; and numerous step grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Lyle was preceded in passing by one brother, James “Jim” Painter.

All services will be held privately by the family and will be broadcast publicly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11am. Interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the donor’s choice.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/37328.

