Man Accused of Hiding Vehicle Behind Local Business to Elude Police

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending after a man reportedly attempted to hide his vehicle behind a local business to elude a traffic stop.

Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, on a green 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Forest Road near State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, identified as 49-year-old Ronald Harnish, of Butler, then made an abrupt turn into the Vowinckel Hotel parking lot and hid behind the rear of the building in an attempt to elude troopers.

According to police, charges against the Harnish are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

