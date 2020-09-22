Margaret “Peggy” L. Young, 74, of Franklin, passed away in her home on the evening of Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born July 9, 1946 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late John and Joan (McPherson) Beggs. She married the love of her life, Michael A. Young, and devoted her life and love to him and her family; he survives her.

For most of her life, Peggy worked as an Aide and Supervisor for Polk Center.

A free spirit with a love for life, Peggy lived every day to its fullest. She was a avid horseback and Harley Davidson rider and could often be found either on the dirt trail or the road. When she wasn’t on the go, she also loved to go camping, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and being with her beloved pet Poodles, Crosby, Katie, and Teddy.

Peggy will forever be known as a kind and compassionate soul, who loved deeply, and spread that love to everyone who came into her life.

In addition to her husband, Peggy will be forever remembered by her son, Michael C. Young; her two daughters, Kristina Cummings and Ricki Brickner; her twelve grandchildren, Alexis, Aryez, Ajah, Zachary, Zoey, Brittany, Rhea, Krista, John, Daniel, Andrew, and Alexandria; her two great-grandchildren; her brother, John R. Beggs; her sister, Linda Dick; and by her special, lifelong friends, Jim and Mary Sobrowski, and John Grill.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, David Beggs.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peggy’s honor to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, MMC Foundation, 736 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.