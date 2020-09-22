 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 834 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 22, that there are 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 151,646.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 185 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 15 and September 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,777,916 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 255 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 22, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/22/20 – 834
9/21/20 – 234
9/20/20 – 733
9/19/20 – 1,162
9/18/20 – 760
9/17/20 – 933
9/16/20 – 776

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  418 3 421 17
Butler  1001 17 1018 22
Clarion  114 2 116 3
Clearfield  311 0 311 2
Crawford  290 3 293 3
Elk 67 1 68 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  642 11 653 12
Jefferson  109 0 109 3
McKean  56 1 57 2
Mercer  699 4 703 14
Venango  81 2 83 1
Warren  42 0 42 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 799 14978
Allegheny 11821 166601
Armstrong 421 6451
Beaver 1839 18878
Bedford 231 4293
Berks 6903 47611
Blair 599 16084
Bradford 130 7079
Bucks 8590 91203
Butler 1018 20921
Cambria 549 22304
Cameron 8 433
Carbon 452 8868
Centre 2031 23810
Chester 6622 77542
Clarion 116 3059
Clearfield 311 6965
Clinton 199 4126
Columbia 866 7320
Crawford 293 8116
Cumberland 1775 28331
Dauphin 3714 41983
Delaware 11193 102133
Elk 68 2384
Erie 1491 26491
Fayette 775 14692
Forest 15 748
Franklin 1738 19736
Fulton 44 1175
Greene 179 4065
Huntingdon 399 5707
Indiana 653 8640
Jefferson 109 3250
Juniata 182 2157
Lackawanna 2410 30062
Lancaster 7607 74399
Lawrence 501 7396
Lebanon 1959 18635
Lehigh 5505 56566
Luzerne 4039 43869
Lycoming 633 12610
McKean 57 4200
Mercer 703 11219
Mifflin 215 6257
Monroe 1779 21877
Montgomery 11992 139931
Montour 164 7662
Northampton 4403 52137
Northumberland 900 11117
Perry 207 3803
Philadelphia 31108 263969
Pike 570 6208
Potter 26 1072
Schuylkill 1068 18016
Snyder 272 3265
Somerset 206 9833
Sullivan 11 446
Susquehanna 293 4165
Tioga 64 3222
Union 462 9877
Venango 83 4567
Warren 42 3324
Washington 1292 24170
Wayne 220 5878
Westmoreland 2096 41144
Wyoming 72 2663
York 4554 56223

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 38 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,419 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

