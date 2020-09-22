Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 834 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 22, that there are 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 151,646.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 185 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 15 and September 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,777,916 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 255 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 22, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/22/20 – 834

9/21/20 – 234

9/20/20 – 733

9/19/20 – 1,162

9/18/20 – 760

9/17/20 – 933

9/16/20 – 776

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 418 3 421 17 Butler 1001 17 1018 22 Clarion 114 2 116 3 Clearfield 311 0 311 2 Crawford 290 3 293 3 Elk 67 1 68 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 642 11 653 12 Jefferson 109 0 109 3 McKean 56 1 57 2 Mercer 699 4 703 14 Venango 81 2 83 1 Warren 42 0 42 1

County Case Counts to Date