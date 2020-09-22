Say What?!: Couple to Get Matching Tattoos of Winning Lottery Numbers

ADELAIDE, Australia – An Australian couple who scored a lottery jackpot of more than $500,000 said they already decided what their first purchase will be: matching tattoos of their winning numbers.

The Adelaide woman told The Lott officials she checked the numbers for the Saturday X Lotto ticket she and her husband bought for the weekend’s drawing at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.