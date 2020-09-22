State Police Calls: DUI Crash, Car Vs. Deer, Theft by Deception

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Crash in Limestone Township

Around 12:13 a.m. on September 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive near Miller Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the the driver of a 2017 Dodge RAM truck, identified as a 64-year-old Apollo man, was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Car Vs. Deer Crash in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:42 p.m. on September 17, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near the State Route 68 overpass, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 44-year-old Tim M. Missey, of Chester, Pa., was operating a 2019 Nissan Altima, traveling east on Interstate 80, when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.

Missey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Theft by Deception in Harmony Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, sometime between September 1 and September 8, an unknown individual attempted to obtain unemployment compensation using a known 61-year-old West Hickory woman’s name and address.

Police say the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has been notified of the fraudulent claim.

The investigation is ongoing.

