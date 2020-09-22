Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Cooks and Chefs

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has open positions for cooks and chefs.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.

Positions at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille, located in Foxburg, PA, is now hiring for all positions.

Great Culture! Employee Discounts!

Job Requirements:

Professional, friendly, and driven

Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment

Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required

Stop in to get an application at 40 Main St, Foxburg, PA 16036 or apply online at alleghenygrille.com

General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge.

Moonlight Packaging offers:

10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer.

Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com.

Receptionist/Customer Service Representative

Siegel Insurance

Siegel Insurance is looking for a Receptionist/Customer Service Representative to represent our agency.

As a Receptionist for Siegel Insurance, you will serve as the first point of contact for our customers. Qualifying candidates must have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills both in-person and via the telephone, and be highly organized with the ability to multi-task effectively and efficiently. Professionalism and integrity are key characteristics that should accompany the candidate as well.

As a Customer Service Representative, the following duties include but are not limited to: welcoming guests and greeting clients who visit and phone the company; coordinating front-desk activities, receiving and processing insurance payments; and answering and redirecting telephone calls. To be a successful receptionist, a pleasant and energetic personality is a must, as well as being able to maintain confidentiality of our clients and their personal information.

This position is a full-time position, with working hours as Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. A competitive salary is offered, and benefits are available.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to Siegel Insurance at: 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or via email at team@siegelinsurance.net. EOE

Carpenter Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for carpenter helpers.

Travel required to assist head carpenter with local and out of state work – Daily per diem and hotel provided for overnight stays.

Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test

Must have composite or steel toed footwear

Critical problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong attention to detail

Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply by emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.

Hemporia is seeking a part-time sales associate at their new DuBois location.

The job would include opening and/or closing a CBD retail store. Job requires you to greet customers and get to know their reasons for wanting to try CBD. You will go over all the products and recommend what you feel is the best product for their specific needs. The job also entails operating a square system, keeping inventory, put in requests for low items and keep the work area neat and clean and all times.

Those interested may apply within or apply here.

The pay is $9/hour. CBD knowledge is a plus but not required as we will train. Successful candidate will be required to work Saturdays.

Chief Financial Officer

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunity:

Chief Financial Officer

Position Overview:

The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the implementation, direction, monitoring and coordination of the overall program accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting policies and procedures which will provide efficient and effective control and satisfy informational requirements of governing boards, administrative staff, independent auditors and government agencies. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for being a representative of Head Start on various community boards. The Chief Financial Officer assists the Executive Director in dealing with facility issues.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Management or related degree with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, purchasing and risk management. CPA or MBA strongly preferred. Experience in grant funded programs preferred.

Salary:

Commensurate with education/experience.

Full-time, Exempt Position:

Monday through Friday, 8 hours/day, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, and Aflac Options

Location:

Central Office, Brookville PA

Send letter of interest, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation to:

Ms. Pamela Johnson, Executive Director

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.

18 Western Avenue, Suite C

Brookville, PA 15825

Or email documents to: Info@jcheadstart.com

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA driver’s license, and have Act 34, 151 & 114 clearances at time of hire.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE

Department Clerk III Admin 1

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III Admin 1 position for Human Services Administration.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

Job objective: To perform specialized clerical duties for the Administration unit within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results. All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 09/18/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Modular Homes Site Coordinator

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Site Coordinator.

DUTIES

Coordinate house deliveries, foundation installations, crane scheduling, set-crew scheduling, finish crews scheduling on homes.

Complete site inspections prior to any site development and prior to home delivery.

Schedule and possibility assist on sill plate installation once foundation is set in place.

Oversee the home erection.

Assist and Help with the finish crews on interior and exterior trim out of the homes.

Work with the factories on shortages and service issues.

Complete final walk through of the homes with home owners.

Coordinate and assist on model home setup.

PAY AND WORK PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

Job Vehicle

Flexible work hours

Very seldom any overnight stays.

Should have a working knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Modular Homes Sales Representative

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking to hire a Modular Homes Sales Representative.

DUTIES

Follow up on sales leads as they come in from our web site, factory referrals and any additional ads.

Keep a daily file of any and all sales leads.

Stay up to date with the home manufacturers regarding new products and specifications.

Keep up to date with local and available mortgage lenders as to available programs.

Walk through model homes daily regarding cleanliness and overall condition.

PAY PROGRAM

Weekly Salary plus commission based on experience.

Commission based on sales generated by the overall sales department.

401 Retirement programs.

Hospitalization

Vacation

Sick Days

A working knowledge of manufactured housing helpful but not required.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

To apply send resume to Tri-County Homes, Inc.

22984 Route 66

Shippenville, PA 16254

Att: Howie Schmader

Multiple Positions at Jefferson-Clarion Headstart

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunities:

Early Head Start Parent Educator

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level:

Commensurate with education and experience

Position:

Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

Assistant Teacher – Head Start

Position Overview:

The Assistant Teacher assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Baccalaureate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree OR

Baccalaureate degree with Certification in Early Childhood Education OR

Associate degree in Early Childhood Education or related degree

Level B – Child Development Associate Credential.

Level C – Enrolled in a program leading to an Associate degree or Baccalaureate degree; OR

enrolled in a Child Development Associate Credential program to be completed within 2 years.

Entry level:

$9.49- $10.39 per hour

Part-time Position:

37.5 hours per week (Monday–Friday, Approx. 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM)

Benefits include:

Health Care Coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Punxsutawney, PA

Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide (4 positions available)

Position Overview:

The Bus Monitor/Classroom Aide assists with the safe transportation of children to Head Start functions and activities and assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities in the classroom. (This is NOT a bus driver position.)

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED and experience working with

pre-school age children

Entry level:

$9.14 per hour

Part-time Positions:

Monday – Friday

Locations:

Clarion, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Brockway, PA (Approx. 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM)

Reynoldsville, PA (Approx. 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Classroom Aide – Pre-K Counts

Position Overview:

The Classroom Aide assists in providing developmentally appropriate educational activities by helping to provide individual attention, instruction, and supervision for the children in the classroom, preparation of material and activities, preparation and serving of meals, and assume responsibility for clean-up activities.

Job Qualifications:

High School diploma and experience working with pre-school age children

Entry level:

$8.52 per hour

Part-time Position:

Monday through Friday, 5 ½ hours/day, approx 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Location:

Punxsutawney, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application. All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE





Multiple Positions at Oil City YMCA

Oil City YMCA

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA is hiring Assistant Teachers, a Membership Representative, an Assistant Gymnastics Coach and a Building Supervisor.

Deadline to apply is September 9.

Oil City

Child Care Assistant Teachers

Make a difference in the life of a child! The Oil City YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as assistant teachers. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by September 9 to Jennifer Cooper, Child Care Director, youngerdays@oilcityymca.net or mail application to 7 Petroleum St, Oil City, Pennsylvania 16301

Membership Representative

Make a difference in the lives of others! The Oil City YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to start immediately.

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Membership Representative to provide customer service at the YMCA front desk. Applicant must have a pleasant personality and enjoy people. Exemplary customer service, technology and phone skills are a must. Applicant must be able to work nights and weekends. (20-25 hrs. per week)

Competitive pay based on experience. Free YMCA Adult Membership for employees working an average of 20+ hours per week.

Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA. Or, print application and email to ocymembercoord@oilcityymca.net by September 9. Applications can also be mailed to Oil City YMCA, attn. Lisa Roess, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301

Building Supervisor

You can make a difference in the lives of others while working at the YMCA. Apply today!

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a Building Supervisor to work evenings during the week. 8-15 hours weekly. Must be at least 18 years old to apply. Apply by September 9.

Applications are available at the YMCA or online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Apply to Max Krepps, YMCA Sports Director, ocyyouth@oilcityymca.org or in person at the YMCA, 7 Petroleum St, Oil City, Pennsylvania 16301.

Assistant Gymnastics Coach

The Oil City YMCA is hiring an Assistant Gymnastics Coach to join our growing gymnastics program. The assistant coach will work alongside the head coach to promote the goals of the team. Applicant must be enthusiastic, energetic and uphold the core values of the YMCA. Prior coaching experience is preferred but not necessary to apply. Position is 8-20 hours per week.

Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Or, apply through Facebook.

Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, or, print application and email to Max Krepps ocyyouth@oilcityymca.net

Applications can also be mailed to Oil City YMCA, attn. Max Krepps, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Deadline to apply is September 9.

For More Information

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000, and follow the Y on Facebook.

YMCA Hours

The Oil City YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (through September 5), Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m (starting September 12).

Seasonal Warehouse Worker

Kerle Tire

Kerle Tire is seeking a reliable, motivated individual to work in the warehouse until at least the end of the 2020.

Must have reliable transportation, be able to lift and stack tires weighing up to 75 lbs, climb in and out of trucks, and be able to work a minimum of 30 hours per week, M-F.

Please email kclark@sam-inc.org if you are interested.

Skilled Carpenters and Helpers

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. has immediate openings for experienced skilled carpenters and experienced carpenter helpers.

Candidates Must Be Able To Travel – Hotel, daily per diem and company vehicle provided.

Candidates being considered for these positions will be required to pass a DOT physical and drug test

Must have composite or steel toed footwear

Critical problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong attention to detail

Demonstrate ability to be a team player and reliable

Hourly wage based on experience

Apply be emailing resumes to erickerrcontracting@yahoo.com or call 814-319-8036 for more information.

Full-Time Operations Clerk

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is looking for an outstanding individual for a full time Operations Clerk in its Clarion Office, 333 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Clarion County Community Bank is a strong and growing community bank.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Handles problem recognition, research, resolution and follow-up for routine inconsistencies between branch documents.

Processes various types of file maintenance to customer accounts.

Knows, follows and understands the standardized procedures and policies of the Operations area.

Handles all processes for monthly and quarterly checking and savings statement runs.

Files all work on a daily basis following the record retention requirements of the department.

Answers department telephones and responds to requests for assistance from the branches or customers.

Performs quality review of information being input against instructions to verify the accuracy of the data transmitted.

Prepare monetary transactions to be posted to customer accounts.

Follows security measures set forth by the company and communicates any security concerns to supervisor.

Ability to multi-task.

Education & Experience:

The successful candidate will have the following qualifications:

Two to five years of bank operations experience.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Accuracy and strong attention to detail.

Computer skills (literate in Microsoft Office 365 suite, as well as, other Windows based applications)

Critical problem-solving and communication skills.

Demonstrates ability to be a team player and is dependable.

Candidates being considered for this position will be subject to additional background checks as required by law and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations.

Monday – Friday (8:00-5:00)

37.50 to 40 hour week.

Email resume & cover letter by Monday, September 14, 2020 to jobs@clarionbank.com.

Clarion County Community Bank is an equal employment opportunity employer to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other category protected by law.

Diesel Mechanic

Clarion Transportation Corporation

Did you know Clarion Bathware has their own trucking fleet?

They do, and Clarion Transportation Corporation is seeking immediate applications for a diesel mechanic.

Prior experience is a must. Working with a team and working by yourself with little supervision is also preferred.

They would like you to have inspection certification. It is not necessary, but a plus!

If you are interested in this position please apply at either their Shippenville or Marble location or online at, clarionbathware.com/employment

Clarion Bathware and Clarion Transportation Corporation, where everyday is a great day!

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picking and Packing

8am to 5pm M-F Franklin $10/hr

Bonus incentives available

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs

Must be reliable

Candidates will be responsible for counting items and packaging the product and preparing for shipment.

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

Paint and Powder Coating Specialist

Seeking hard working, reliable candidates for long term position (potential for permanent placement) $11/hr

Training is on 1st shift, then potentially move to alternate shift

Qualified candidates must pass background screening

Candidates must follow all safety guidelines and follow detailed instructions

Duties: prepare paint powder coating for specified surface and apply to surface

Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Assembly

1st shift- Oil City- $11/hr. (may be transferred to alternate shift)

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel toed footwear

Must be reliable

Must have prior use of power tools

Clean, safe and employee friendly environment

Call 814-437-2148, or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Full-Time Auto Body Technician

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. looking for a Full-Time Auto Body Technician.

Experience a plus but we are willing to train.

Paid Health Insurance, Vacation, Holidays, and Paid Retirement.

Stop at the shop to complete an application or email resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net

For more information call:

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Tylersburg

Retail Sales Position

GRex Wireless

GRex Wireless is seeking detail oriented, highly motivated individuals for full-time and part-time positions at their Seneca location.

Pay is based on experience and attitude toward the job. Offering an hourly wage, tips, monthly bonuses, and paid vacation.

We are looking for a personable individual that is willing to help our business succeed in the cellular and electronics industry.

Duties include sales, customer service, secretarial work and inventory management. Along with helping to maintain a clean and safe work environment.

Interested individuals may apply here.





Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Laborer

Bison Construction, Inc

Bison Construction, Inc is seeking to fill the position of laborer.

CDL preferred

For information call 814-764-3959

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $18.17 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Part Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a PART-TIME TELLER at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 09/10/2020 at Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Full-Time Human Services Positions

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing (starting rate: $14.10/hr.) and Service Coordinator III PIC Unit (Starting rate: $15.55/hr.).

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk

THE POSITIONS OFFER A $750 SIGN-ON BONUS UPON EMPLOYMENT AND AN ADDITIONAL $750 AFTER ONE YEAR OF SATISFACTORY PERFORMANCE IN THE POSITION. Further retention bonuses are available upon eligibility.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/26/20 for the Service Coordinator III position and by 4:00 p.m. on 09/02/20 for the Service Coordinator II position. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Full-Time Registered Nurse

VNA Extended Care Services

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes.

CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join our Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00PM – 9:00PM.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Home Care Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate Per-Diem employee to provide personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes.

Days and Hours vary.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation

Valid PA Driver’s License

Hours as needed and available

Applications for VNA Extended Care Services should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Substitute Positions

North Clarion County School District

North Clarion County School District is seeking applicants for the following positions for the 2020-2021 school year:

Substitute Custodians

Substitute Cafeteria Workers

Substitute Teachers

Interested candidates should call 814-744-8536 or email ncla@csonline.net for their interest. EOE

Registered Nurse

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following position in our Clarion, PA:

**Registered Nurse**

We are seeking qualified applicants to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care on a full time basis. Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required.

The qualified applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing. Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above the industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN Clinic Manager

Fax: 978-232-4054

Email: jhannold@americanrenal.com

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence. www.americanrenal.com

Personal Care Aides

County HomeMakers, Inc.

County HomeMakers, Inc. is a growing, essential, in-home care company that provides non-medical care to the elderly and disabled in their homes as an alternative to receiving care in a nursing facility.

They currently have 22 offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

County HomeMakers in Shippenville is NOW HIRING IMMEDIATELY for the following areas: Rimersburg, Clarion, Seneca, Strattanville, Tionesta and Leeper.

They are seeking compassionate and reliable Personal Care Aides to go into our consumers’ homes to provide Personal Care, Home Support, Companionship, and Respite Care. County HomeMakers offers paid TB testing, Clearance reimbursement and drive time between shifts.

Requirements:

18 years of age or older

Valid driver’s license

Current car insurance

Must pass a criminal background check

Obtain child abuse and FBI clearances

Effective communication and reliability

Obtain physical form

Responsibilities:

Light household duties such as: making bed, changing linens, laundry, dusting, sweeping, meal preparation, washing dishes, removing trash

Assisting with bathing, hair care, oral hygiene, and toileting

Assist with ambulation and transfers

Prompting client to take medication- County HomeMakers does not administer medications

Respite care, which gives relief to family caregivers

Companionship, being someone for the client to communicate with

Transporting clients to appointments or errands

Why Should You Apply?

Ability to create your own schedule

Independent work style

Rewarding career

Friendly staff and a great support system

For interviews call:

814-297-8313

Or visit them at their new, beautiful location for open interviews at:

11294 Suite B Route 322

Shippenville, PA 16254

County HomeMakers looks forward to making you part of their growing family!

Delivery Truck Driver

Ochs Building Supply, Inc.

Ochs Building Supply, Inc. in Lucinda is hiring a Truck Driver.

Having your CDL is a plus, but willing to help with license.

Must be a team leader, dependable with no lifting restrictions.

Offering a competitive wage. Apply within.

Ship Loose Material Coordinator

Pennwest Homes

Pennwest Homes is in search of a person that can create the items list and oversee the loading of the ship loose materials.

Once a modular home is put together on-site it must be completed by the builder or set crew. We supply the materials to complete the project.

The qualified applicant must have knowledge of building materials, construction, and can use a computer.

Attention to detail is critical to success in this position.

Candidate must be able to read blue prints. (The actual loading of the materials is done by the plant workers.)

Experience installing and finishing modular homes is preferred.

Must be able to pass a drug test and physical.

After 60 days benefit eligibility begins – health insurance and prescription plan, 401K, paid holidays (9 days), vacation accrued. Optional benefits – dental, vision, flex plan, LTD

Send applications to: maltobelli@pennwesthomes.com or stop at the plant for an application. Please wear a mask to enter the building.





Lumber Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc.

Ochs Building Supply Inc. of Lucinda is looking for a Yard Person to join their team.

If you are knowledgeable of building materials, are dependable, and have customer service abilities this job is for you.

Apply at 29227 Rt. 66, Lucinda PA 16235. Offering a competitive wage.

Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Must have Flexible hours and willing to work full time if needed.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50# and 100# bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.





Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159





Home Meal Delivery Drivers

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring part-time Home Meal Delivery Drivers for Clarion/Rimersburg areas.

Weekday schedule – No nights or weekends!

Apply today at tngcareers.com, keyword “Clarion”. You may also call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview.

Automotive Collision Combo Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Collision Combo Technician.

Experienced required in painting and collision repair.

Pay based on experience and skill level.

Paid holidays, paid vacation, and benefits available.

Looking for a hard working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66 Lucinda, Pa 16235 or go online to www.gatesmanautobody.com/job-application/

Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Licensed Professional Counselor

Next Step Therapy, Inc.

Next Step Therapy, Inc. is seeking candidates for a part-time licensed professional counselor.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about working with children.

This position requires a Master’s Degree and Pennsylvania licensure as an LPC (licensed professional counselor), experience will insurance billing and favorable results on required clearances.

Next Step Therapy, Inc. offers excellent hourly compensation, paid training, a supportive work environment, and a benefit package for full time employees.

Please email cover letter, resume, and three references to info@nextsteptherapy.net

Prevention Specialist

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion, with a schedule of Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the schools and in the community related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention.

We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention.

This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, or human service field, and preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children.

Interested candidates submit letter of interest and resume by August 31, 2020 to:

jnorthey@aicdac.org or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

1350 E Main St., Suite 30

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Prevention Director

Cousin Basils (formerly Iron Mountain Grille) is currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36 Clarington, PA 15828.

The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Local, well established business seeking reliable long term individuals for various positions:

$11/hr

Franklin

Grinders- 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Paint shop- 7am to 3:30pm M-F (will train on 1st move to 3rd)

Oil City

Crater/Packaging 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Assemblers 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Must pass pre-employment screening.

Some positions have the potential to become permanent based on candidates attendance and productivity.

Employees are paid weekly

For more info call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Building and Grounds Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish has a full-time Buildings and Grounds Coordinator position available.

General knowledge of plumbing, heating, electrical, general maintenance and custodial work required.

Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility and ability to multi-task.

Must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested candidates should mail a resume to Immaculate Conception Parish, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.





ICU & Med/Surg RN & LPN Staff

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is seeking RNs & LPNs.

Successful individuals will assume responsibility and accountability for the application of the nursing process and the delivery of excellent patient care.

Click here to apply www.clarionhospital.org/careers/employment-opportunities/.





Certified School Psychologist

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications of candidates for a School Psychologist available at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

This position provides a full range of school psychological services to students in grades K-12+, including evaluations, screening and assessment as well as participating in instructional support team, child support team and multi-disciplinary team meetings to determine a students eligibility for special services and appropriate programming.

The candidate must have expert knowledge of the state and federal regulations governing eligibility for special education services. Applicants must possess a valid PA School Psychologist certification issued by the PA Department of Education.

Applicants who are applying for the position should send the required information to Mr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, 354 Baker Street, Suite #2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Required information: Cover Letter, Resume, PA Standard Application, copy of Certificate, Transcripts, 3 letters of recommendation, Act 34, Act 151, Act 114 and Act 168. All clearances must be within 1 year of the application date.

Applications will be reviewed starting August 7, 2020 but will be accepted until the position has been filled.





Director of Special Education Services

Union School District

Union School District is seeking a Director of Special Education starting the 2020-2021 school year.

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board.

This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, standard application, resume, copy of certification, three letters of reference, clearances, and transcripts to Union School District Superintendent, Mr. John Kimmel, 354 Baker Street, Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

The district will begin review of applications on August 7, 2020, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE

Automotive Service Technician

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Motors in Meadville is looking for an experienced service technician.

Great benefits package. Please send resume to joe@griffinmotors.com

Great benefits package. Please send resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Sales Person

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca is looking for an experienced sales person.

Great benefits package. Please send resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Car Detailer

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca is looking for an experienced car detailer for a full time position.

Must be willing to work evenings and weekends. Please stop by the dealership for an application or email your resume to jay@griffinphillisford.com

Part-Time Deli Clerk

Frills Corners Convenience

Frills Corners Convenience in Tionesta, PA is looking for a part time (24 hrs/wk) deli clerk.

Duties include preparing daily specials, using a slicer, preparing packaged items for display case. Will train the right person.

Apply in person.

Multiple Positions at Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes in Shippenville, PA has multiple job openings in both the main plant and the drywall plant.

Vacant positions in the drywall plant:

Carpet Installation

Molding

Vacant positions in the main plant:

Maintenance Technician

Electrician

Molding

Work Schedule:

5 days per week: Monday – Friday; 8 hours per day: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; 1/2 hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.; possible overtime as required.

Qualifications:

18+ years of age

High School Diploma/GED

Motivated worker

Previous experience/training

Some onsite training available

Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening/physical

Must complete probationary period

Applicants interested in positions at the drywall plant should contact John Renwick, applicants interested in positions at the main plant should contact Jamey Lee.

Both can be reached by calling (814) 226-9590, or by mailing resumes to John/Jamey’s attention at:

20510 Paint Blvd

Shippenville, PA 16254

Resumes can also be e-mailed to searley@colony-homes.com

Counter Sales/Delivery Driver

Knox Auto Supply, Inc

Knox Auto Supply, Inc of Knox is seeking to fill a counter person positions (full-time) and delivery driver position (part-time).

We are looking for reliable, self-motivated, detail-oriented people. Automotive background is preferred but not required.

Counter sales positions responsibilities would include, but not limited to, look up and sale of automotive, truck, farm, industrial and small engine parts; multi-tasking with counter and phone sales; checking in inventory and stocking shelves; use of fork lift; and loading and unloading trucks. Lifting required. Strong customer relations a must. Compensation based on experience.

Delivery Driver position responsibilities would include, but not limited to, stocking and pulling parts, invoicing orders, loading and delivering parts. Lifting required. Must have a clean driving record.

We offer paid vacation, paid holidays, employee health insurance, and employee discounts.

Please send resume to – Knox Auto Supply, Inc

P.O. Bow W

Knox, PA 16232

Or email to glenda_knoxauto@windstream.net

