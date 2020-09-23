A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.