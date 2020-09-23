Coroner IDs Man Killed in FedEx Van vs. Lawnmower Crash

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County coroner has released the name of a Kennerdell man who was killed in an accident involving a FedEx van and a lawnmower on Tuesday afternoon.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh told exploreClarion.com that 72-year-old Jerome (Jerry) Lynch, of Kennerdell, died at the scene of the collision.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to Rugh.

He was pronounced deceased at 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the fatal accident happened around 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, on Rockland Cranberry Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say this crash occurred as a delivery van, operated by a 57-year-old Oil City man, was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road. The vehicle struck a Cub Cadet lawn tractor that was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road.

Upon impact, the driver of the lawnmower (identified as Jerome Lynch) was thrown off it and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the FedEx van suffered suspected minor injuries.

The name of the driver of the van was not released.

Community Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

