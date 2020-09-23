 

STAT MedEvac Dispatched Following Early Morning Crash in Strattanville

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

E8C8C914-E91C-435A-BDBD-DEFF2C5AB723STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – STAT MedEvac was dispatched following a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Strattanville Borough early Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle crash was reported in the area of 9th Street in Strattanville around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

92E5D776-BF74-4599-9C5E-CD356FF5754B

A short time later, a landing zone was set up for STAT MedEvac in the area of the former Sealy factory on U.S. 322.

The scene was cleared around 7:50 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


