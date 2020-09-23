Clarion Area Girls Soccer Records Second Win, Coull Notches Hat Trick

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Clarion Area Bobcat Girls Soccer squad recorded their second win of the season by defeating the Brookville Raiders on Monday afternoon in Brookville by a score of 4-1. The win brings the Bobcats to 2-2-0.

(Article Submitted by Matt Lerch)

On a sunny and warm last day of summer, the Bobcats marched onto the field in Brookville to vindicate their 0-2 loss on Thursday to the Redbank Bulldogs. The Bobcats scored first with midfielder Ruby Smith weaving through traffic and finding center striker Lexi Coull who split the defense and shot over the goalkeeper with a top shelf goal. With most of the first half on the opponent’s side of the field, the Bobcats took seven more shots only to be denied by the Brookville defense, the keeper, or making just wide shots. Clarion goalie Chesney Boggess stopped four shots on goal in the first half. Thanks to the staunch defense of uncompromising defender Jenna Miller, Boggess didn’t have to make any acrobatic saves.

Regrouping after the narrow lead at the half of only 1-0 and lacking his strong left wing Joyce Kim, Coach Chris Schonbachler mixed up the line up a little to help exploit speed in the center of the field. Defender Robin Stahlman found Coull down the sideline with Coull using her speed to sprint past the defense and shooting left footed onto the defenseless Brookville goaltender for her second score of the game making it 2-0 Clarion.

The next score was a combination of swift passing catching Brookville off guard. Midfielder Evelyn Lerch intercepted a pass from Brookville firing the ball over the Brookville midfielders and defense setting up a showdown between Coull and the Brookville fullback into the left corner. Coull won the contest with a spot-on cross to a charging Alex Leadbetter who shot and scored the third Clarion goal. Right wing Allison Acey shined as she took numerous passes into the right corner successfully fighting through several defenders and making necessary plays for the center strikers.

Time and time again Coull relentlessly shot on the Brookville goalie only to be stopped short. Finally Coull took all of the possession down the field by herself finding the back of the net for her hat trick goal making the score 4-0. Brookville charged hard towards the end of the game and finally found the back of the Clarion net making it 4-1 Clarion at the final whistle.

The Bobcats had their four games originally scheduled this week but the Saint Marys and Oil City games were cancelled. Therefore, the Bobcats return to action on Thursday at home against Brockway at 6:30.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.