Clarion County Agreement for C-L Safety Officer Stalls Again Over Costs, Liability

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Chair Wayne Brosius offered some background on a proposed agreement between the county and the Clarion-Limestone School Board for school security.

Superintendent Amy Glasl said last week she had the school solicitor look over the agreement and serious concerns over indemnification were raised.

“Our solicitor strongly recommended we decline the agreement unless we are willing to assume a significant amount of liability,” Glasl said.

Brosius told exploreClarion.com on Tuesday morning that the question of liability was first requested by School Board President David Schirmer.

“I presented them with an agreement that this board wanted, but not necessarily one which I do,” said Brosius. “Mr. Schirmer, whom I greatly respect, told us just give us an agreement with no liability for the county. He asked ‘How easy is that? Just get us an agreement.’ So, that’s what we gave them.”

Brosius said Schirmer asked for it because the school board just wanted some type of agreement.

“I thought that they, as a board, were going to be okay with the agreement.”

The liability was split in the last two agreements between Clarion County and the C-L School District.

“That’s what I would have liked to have done in an agreement, similar to the last one with a reasonable price increase and move on,” continued Brosius. “I think the program is a good program between the county and the school, but you know it’s not all my doing because I had to do with what the commissioner board (including Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley) wanted.”

Schirmer also called the pricing structure for the latest proposed agreement “astronomically unreasonable” at last week’s school board meeting.

Brosius admitted the costs were a big jump, but he did not want to detail what the agreement would cost or the percentage of the increase because it was still in negotiation.

The proposal also included expenses that were not included in previous agreements.

“A lot of pricing was figured into it for different expenses, not just the wages, really but a lot of indirect costs and such were all figured into everything from expenses for cars to insurance, future pensions, support staff from the sheriff’s department, and other administrative support.”

Schirmer questioned the county’s desire to enter into an agreement because of the changing terms.

“It seems apparent the commissioners didn’t want this,” Schirmer said. “They stonewalled us on this, and we were polite about it.”

Brosius said he wanted to see an agreement but couldn’t speak for the other two commissioners.

No other Clarion County School District has an agreement for school security through the Clarion County Sheriffs’ Department.

