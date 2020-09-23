Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chewy Granola Bars

Perfect party snack for football season!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar



1/4 cup sugar1 large egg2 tablespoons honey1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup all-purpose flour1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats1-1/4 cups Rice Krispies1 cup chopped nuts1 cup raisins or semisweet chocolate chips, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, honey and vanilla. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats, Rice Krispies, nuts and, if desired, raisins or chocolate chips.

-Press into a greased 13×9-in. pan. Bake until light brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

