Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chewy Granola Bars

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Perfect party snack for football season!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
1-1/4 cups Rice Krispies
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup raisins or semisweet chocolate chips, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, honey and vanilla. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats, Rice Krispies, nuts and, if desired, raisins or chocolate chips.

-Press into a greased 13×9-in. pan. Bake until light brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


