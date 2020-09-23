Clarion County YMCA Announces Fall Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced fall program registration for youth and adults.

TRUNK OR TREAT

The YMCA will be hosting Trunk or Treat in the YMCA parking lot on October 31 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The YMCA, along with 20 + local groups and businesses will decorate trunks and pass out treats for local kids! Join the fun! Open to the entire community.

INDOOR FLOOR BALL

Introduction to Indoor Floor Ball, a modified version of hockey. Four week clinic with Mark Bettwy and Jesse Kelley for ages 6-8. Clinic held October 28—November 18 each Wednesdays; 5:00—6:00 pm in the gymnasium. Cost: $20/member; $34/non-member

MICRO SPORTS FOR MINIS (Ages 4-5)

This fun new rotation program provides the opportunity for your child to try new sports over three months. The program is held on Monday nights from 4:00—5:00 pm at the YMCA. Cost: $40/member; $52/non-member

October 12, 19, 26—Soccer

November 9, 16, 23—Basketball

December 7, 14, 21—Hockey

CONDITION FOR A MISSION (Ages 9-16)

This combination of running and high intensity interval training is the perfect program to teach youth to get in shape. Learn importance of strength, endurance, and overall health. Great application to any sport. 4 week program from October 6-29, held twice a week on Tuesdays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm and Thursdays from 5:30 -6:30 pm. Cost: $35/member; $47/non-member

5th & 6th GRADE BASKETBALL

Basketball is for boys and girls in grades 5-6 in the 2020 school year. YMCA basketball teaches fundamentals through equal participation so that all kids can be successful. The six week program is held Saturdays from 9-10 am at the YMCA under the direction of John Trallo. Held Saturdays, 9:00—10:00 am on November 7, 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12, 19. Cost: $28member; $42/non-member.

CHILD WATCH—NOW OPEN

Child Watch is available for children ages 8 months-7 years while you work out at the YMCA! Parents must remain inside the YMCA. Child watch is FREE for YMCA Family Members. *Limited space is available and is on a first-come basis.

CHILD WATCH HOURS

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Friday.—9:00 am—11:30 am

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday—4:00 pm—7:00 pm.

7th GRADE INITIATIVE

The YMCA offers free memberships to 7th Grade students! Memberships are free for the entire 7th grade year. To register, student must bring proof of grade level (school ID, class roster, report card) along with a parent or guardian. After registering, 7th grade students will have the opportunity to use the YMCA facilities to swim, play sports in the gym, or enjoy teen activities. 7th graders will receive the member price for all programs.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors at the YMCA. The “Me and My Shadow” class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on the website or ask a staff member for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Basics (3) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Swim Strokes (4) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45—6:15 pm

Thursday

Me & My Shadow (A+B): 4:15—4:45 pm (Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view our registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

The YMCA offers private lessons for children and adults. Sign up at the front desk. The instructor will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week. Monthly Fee: $45 for youth members and $60 for adult members.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular health, strength and endurance conditioning. No swimming ability is required. This class will bring a smile to your face each day! Held Tuesday & Thursday 9:00—9:45 am. Monthly Fee: FREE/Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Spots limited, register in advance.

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This is a high energy cardio class that focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises using water resistance and equipment. This class has a fun, engaging and exciting atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. Held Tuesday & Friday 10:15—11:30 am. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $40/non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for non-members. Reg. in advance.

AQUA ARTHRITIS with MARCY & LINDA

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Our instructors are certified through the Arthritis Foundation. Six week sessions. Held Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00 pm—1:00 pm. Six Weeks: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Register in advance.

AQUA SPLASH WITH MARCY & KIM

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This is a fast-paced class that provides those enrolled with an excellent water exercise experience. Held Monday & Wednesdays 5:00 pm—6:00 pm or Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/non-members; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Register in advance.

CPR, AED & FIRST AID COURSE

The Y is now offering Red Cross certification in adult, infant and pediatric first aid, CPR and AED. This is an excellent opportunity to learn the skills to feel confident and empowered in an emergency. Taught by Amy Shannonhouse. Class is from 4:30—9 pm and is held one evening a month. Held October 5 or November 2; $35/Members & Non-members.

PICKLEBALL—OPEN PLAY

Come and play America’s fastest growing sport! Pickleball is a paddle sport accessible for all ages and skills. The rules are simple and easy to pick up and play for beginners and can quickly progress into a fast paced and competitive game for more experienced players.

Monday: 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Wed. 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Friday: 8:00am—10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Tuesday: 12:00pm—2:30pm GYM SIDE 2

Tuesday: 6:15pm—9:00pm GYM SIDE 2 (Beginner)

Tuesday: 6:15pm—9:00pm GYM SIDE 1 (Advanced)

Thursday: 12:00pm—1:00pm GYM SIDE 2

Thursday: 8:00am—10:00am GYM SIDE 1

Saturday: 8:00am—10:00am GYMS SIDE 1+2 (whole gym)

SCENIC RIVERS YMCA TURKEY TROT 5K WALK/RUN

The annual Scenic Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, November 21 at 9:00 am on the Samuel Justus Trailhead in Oil City. The race welcomes all ages to walk or run the course. Miles of Smiles will offer chip timing. All participants receive long sleeve t-shirts. Register online at www.runsignup.com.

PERSONAL TRAINING

Work one-on-one with a Certified Personal Trainer to get the results you want. YMCA trainers are professionally accredited, experienced and knowledgeable. Their knowledge will enhance your ability to reach new levels in your personal fitness and well-being. This is a great way to add direction, accountability, and unlimited access to fitness advice and motivation. $28 YMCA Member/hour; $40 non-member/hour.

SMALL GROUP TRAINING

You and a few friends work together with a personal trainer to achieve a great workout towards your goals. Groups can consist of 2-4 people. It’s a great way to work together and keep each other accountable. YMCA fitness professionals lead the workouts based on the goal of the group. $28 YMCA Member/hour; $40 non-member/hour.

PERSONAL PROGRAM DESIGN

The program design option is perfect for members who need some fitness programming but not everyday personal training.

You meet with a personal trainer to design a program specifically to meet your goals. Your PT helps you complete and understand the program 100%, then you complete the program on your own. Programs generally designed for 4-8 weeks. Price includes initial consultation, design of your program and up to three sessions with a personal trainer to learn the program. $90/Members Only

HEALTHY FRIENDS REHABILITATION

The YMCA Healthy Friends program is a supervised fitness program available for clients who have sustained an injury, illness, cardiac event and require supervised care. This program benefits those who have completed a supervised therapy program and are looking to transition into a gym setting to stay strong and active. Healthy Friends meets 2 days per week for 75 minutes per day. Please register at the YMCA or 814-764-3400. Monthly Fee: $40/members.

Session A: Tues/Thurs. 10:00—11:00 am

Session B: Tues/Thurs. 1:00-2:00 pm

ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE

Classes are $15/month for members or $50/month for non-members by advance reservation. For the full schedule of classes and times, please visit www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

SILVER SNEAKERS WELLNESS CLASSES

Classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members, $25/month for non-members or $3 per class for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support. Held Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:20 am.

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball. Held Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:20 am.

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate)

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own body weight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for increased range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility. Held Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 – 9:45 am.

Senior Step Up (Advanced)

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength and flexibility training all in a low-impact class. Held Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am.

SilverSneakers Yoga

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. Held Fridays 10:30-11:20 am.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The YMCA is closed on Sundays.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

