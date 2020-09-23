Man Killed After FedEx Van Collides with Lawnmower

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Kennerdell man was killed on Tuesday afternoon after a FedEx van collided with a lawnmower that he was operating.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the fatal accident occurred around 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, on Rockland Cranberry Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say this crash occurred as a delivery van, operated by a 57-year-old Oil City man, was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road. The vehicle struck a Cub Cadet lawn tractor that was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road.

Upon impact the driver of the lawnmower – identified as a 72-year-old Kennerdell man – was thrown off it and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the FedEx van suffered minor suspected injuries.

Community Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

