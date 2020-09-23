 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Man Killed After FedEx Van Collides with Lawnmower

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crime-tapeROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Kennerdell man was killed on Tuesday afternoon after a FedEx van collided with a lawnmower that he was operating.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the fatal accident occurred around 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, on Rockland Cranberry Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say this crash occurred as a delivery van, operated by a 57-year-old Oil City man, was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road. The vehicle struck a Cub Cadet lawn tractor that was traveling south on Rockland Cranberry Road.

Upon impact the driver of the lawnmower – identified as a 72-year-old Kennerdell man – was thrown off it and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the FedEx van suffered minor suspected injuries.

Community Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.