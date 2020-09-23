Police Release Details Involving Man Accused of Prowling in Perry Township, Carrying Hammer & Machete

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details regarding a man who was reportedly prowling outside a Perry Township residence with a hammer in one hand and a machete in the other.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Butch Andrew Wiencek, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:02 p.m. on September 17, PSP Clarion received a report of a man prowling in the area of the 200 block of Bela Road in Perry Township, Clarion County.

The man was identified as Butch Wiencek, and he was reported to be carrying a hammer in one hand and a machete in the other hand. It was also reported that he had entered the breezeway of a residence and was looking into the windows, the complaint states.

While troopers were responding to the area, they discovered that Wiencek had an active warrant in Armstrong County for resisting arrest and driving under the influence. The troopers then proceeded to Wiencek’s address, also located on Bela Road, to serve the warrant, according to the complaint.

The troopers arrived at the scene, and Wiencek reportedly opened his front door as the troopers were approaching and was then asked to step outside. Wiencek hesitated for approximately two seconds and then slammed the door, the complaint states.

The officers then pursued Wiencek, entered the residence, and informed him of the warrant for his arrest. They found him on a couch behind the door, and he then resisted arrest by refusing to comply with their commands. He was subsequently removed from the couch and placed on the floor of the residence, according to the complaint.

Wiencek continued to resist while being taken into custody, causing substantial risk of bodily injury to the troopers, according to the complaint.

Wiencek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 a.m. on September 18, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on September 29, with Judge Miller presiding.

