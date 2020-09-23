Sondra “Sue” Daum, 75, of Tionesta, PA (Strobleton) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Oakwood Heights Senior Care in Oil City, PA after a period of declining health.

Born December 12, 1944 in Pleasantville, PA she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Beula (Wescoat) McFate.

She grew up in Neiltown and graduated from West Forest High School in 1962. On June 27, 1964 she married the love of her life Kenneth Daum, who survives.

She worked as a teller for Warren National Bank in their Tionesta office before taking a teller position with First United National Bank in Fryburg. She then worked for Koppers in Marble, PA, which later became Georgia Pacific and then Allegheny Wood Products, where she retired. Throughout her entire career and up to the point of her declining health, she also worked side by side with her husband Ken on the family farm.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, PA.

In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by a son, Scott, a daughter-in-law Nancy and grandchildren Joshua and Julia, all of Tionesta. Also surviving is a sister Linda Huntington of Norwalk, OH and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was a sister Audrey Rodgers.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.

Funeral service will be private for the family.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, Charitable Deeds (Knox, PA) or a charity of one’s choice.

The family requests that face masks be worn and in order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing is strongly suggested.

