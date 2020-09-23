SPONSORED: Tough Day Challenge to Be Held at Wanango Country Club

 

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-fairwayRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club challenges you to accept the Tough Day Challenge on Sunday, September 27th.

Cost: $200.00/3-man team
Format: Scramble
(3 holes will be played as a Shamble – 2 cups on each green. A ball must be holed out in each cup.)

The course will be set up as hard as can be with back tees & tough pin placements!

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Sign up by calling 814-676-8133  option #1
10:00 a.m. – Registration (Pro Shop)
11:00 a.m. – Shotgun Start

100% Cash Payout
Guaranteed $2,000.00 Cash (skins included)
$50.00 Closest to the Pin on all Par 3s

All players must tee off from the white tees
20 teams minimum
If rain is imminent, Wanango reserves the right to closed the course if it is unplayable.
Food will be provided in the Grill Room.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

