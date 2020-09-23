Vernon W. Aurand, 57, of Oil City, PA. passed away on Monday September 21, 2020 at his family’s residence after a period of declining health.

He was born in Exeter CA. on November 27, 1962, to Wayne Frances Aurand, and Doris Jean Wright, the oldest of six children.

Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna Sue Adams on June 13, 2017 and his mother Doris Aurand. Vernon and Donna shared a true love story, married in December 22, 1982. They enjoyed and celebrated 34 years of marriage before the passing of Donna due to Cancer.

He attended church at Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church in Franklin.

Vernon Graduated from Corcoran high school in 1980. He retired from the California Department of Corrections in 2011 after 17 years. He entered the department of corrections in 1994 where he worked at the Corcoran and Delano facilities. Before entering into corrections Vernon was a pressman for 14 years. He learned the ins and outs of running the press while growing up in the family business, from a very young age he obtained the skills needed to run machinery.

Vernon leaves behind his father Wayne Aurand of Springville, CA,; daughter Amanda McMasters and her husband Scott; his grandchildren Madison, Cole, and Abigail. His three sons; Joshua Aurand and wife Jenna of Franklin, Seth Aurand and wife Emma of Painesville, OH., and Trent Aurand of Oil City, PA.

Also surviving is a sister Sheri Ewing and her husband Steve of Eden, Md.; a brother Phillip Aurand of Visalia, CA.; a sister Cathy East and her husband Dan of Visalia, CA., a brother Michael Aurand; a sister Hannah Haberkorn of Springville, CA. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vernon will be truly missed by all by all who knew him. He touched a lot of lives with his giving nature and his love for God.

There will be no funeral services and any condolences may be sent to 751 Sugarcreek Dr. in Franklin PA. 16323. You may contact the family for further information.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

