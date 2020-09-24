 

Sligo Man Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneWORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man was injured in a crash that occurred earlier this month in Worth Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:29 p.m. on September 14, on Dickey Road just east of Beachem Lane in Worth Township, Butler County.

Police say 49-year-old Robert J. Seary, of Sligo, was operating a 2017 Ford Focus, traveling east on Dickey Road when a medical condition caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. It came to a final rest on the right berm facing east.

Seary suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Team assisted at the scene.

Seary was cited for a traffic violation.

Butler-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.


