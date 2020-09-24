A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

WednesdayScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

