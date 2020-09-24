Blaine M. Taylor, age 76, of Shippenville, passed away on September 24, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

He was born in Morrisdale, Pa on September 29, 1943 to the late George and Mildred Taylor.

Blaine served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. He married Susan D. McElree in 1967, and she survives. He worked in the construction industry for 32 years and retired in 2005 from the PA Department of Welfare after 13 years of service. He graduated in 1990 from Clarion University with a degree in Secondary Education Social Studies. He was a member of the New Hope Community Church and the American Legion in Clarion.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Susan, and two children: Tami (Rodney) Winters of Clarion and Thaddeus (Lisa) Taylor of Clermont, GA. Also surviving are three sisters, Velma Francisko of Morrisdale, Faye Nelligan of TN, Ruby (Robert) Etzel of Pine City, and one brother, Leon (Lois) Taylor of Morrisdale. Blaine is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Lauren Winters, Jacob Taylor, Delaney Taylor, Ava Grace Taylor and Josie Taylor.

Blaine is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard and Wesley Taylor and sisters, Florence Brown, Marian Davis, Dorothy Taylor and Darlene Sones.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. Full Military Honors will be held on Sunday at 3:30pm at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be held at the church on Monday at 10am. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the New Hope Community Church, 15952 Route 322, Suite 1 Clarion, Pa 16214, with Pastor Colin Koch officiating. Interment to follow in Clarion Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial Donations may be made to The New Hope Community Church in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.