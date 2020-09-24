Emergency Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple companies were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in Clarion Township early Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a report of a structure fire at a mobile home at 19545 Route 322 near West Lane and East Lane in Clarion Township around 12:27 p.m.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Fire Department, Corsica Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Calls to Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department were not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared around 3:01 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.