Keystone Rallies for Victory, Union Splits a Pair

Keystone fought to a victory after being down 2-0 against Moniteau to sweep a pair of early week matches, while Union defeated Venango Catholic to split their matches.

In their first match of the week, Keystone cruised to a 3-0 victory over North Clarion. Alyssa Weaver was the top player for the Panthers, notching ten points with seven aces and 12 assists. The next day, Keystone pulled off a dramatic 3-2 come from behind win against Moniteau. The Warriors dashed out to an early 2-0 lead, but Keystone fought back, winning the next three sets en route to a victory. Alexandria Johnston had 16 digs and 19 assists in the win, and Natalie Bowser had six aces, six blocks, and 11 kills for the Panthers.

The pair of wins moves Keystone to 3-1 on the season, and the Panthers will next host Forest Area on September 24.

The Union spikers dropped their opening match of the week to Moniteau, falling 3-0. Dominika Logue notched ten kills in the defeat. Union rallied to win their Tuesday match against Venango Catholic by a wide 3-0 margin. The Knights controlled the majority of the match, and finished the night strong in a 25-11 third set victory. Drew Davis had eight kills in the match, and Dominika Logue had six aces to go with six kills.

Union moves to 3-2 after the split, and they play next against CL on September 24.

September 21 Results

Keystone vs. North Clarion (Keystone Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Keystone

Set Two: 27-25 Keystone

Set Three: 25-18 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alyssa Weaver 10 points, 7 aces, 12 assists

Ceayra Altman: 14 digs, 5 kills, 11 points

Emma Burrows: 20 digs

JV won both games, Emma Plummer had nine digs and five kills.

Union vs. Moniteau (Moniteau Wins 3-0)

Set One: 27-25 Moniteau

Set Two: 25-17 Moniteau

Set Three: 25-17 Moniteau

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 10 kills

Morgan Cumberland: 20 assists

JV: Moniteau Wins 25-19, 25-18.

September 22 Results

Keystone vs. Moniteau (Keystone Wins 3-2)

Set One: 25-10 Moniteau

Set Two: 25-23 Moniteau

Set Three: 25-22 Keystone

Set Four: 25-17 Keystone

Set Five: 15-10 Keystone

Top Performers for Keystone:

Alexandria Johnston: 16 digs, 19 assists, 10 points

Ceayra Altman: 13 kills, 18 digs

Natalie Bowser: 10 points, 6 aces, 6 blocks, 11 kills

JV: Moniteau wins 2-0

Top Performers for Keystone:

Reagan Mays: 2 digs, 6 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces

Union vs. Venango Catholic (Union wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-17 Union

Set Two: 25-20 Union

Set Three: 25-11 Union

Top Performers for Union:

Drew Davis: 8 kills

Dominika Logue: 6 kills, 6 aces

Hailey Kriebel: 5 kills

JV: Venango Catholic Wins 2-1

Set One: 25-14 Union

Set Two: 25-22 VC

Set Three: 25-23 VC

