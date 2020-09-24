Keystone Rallies for Victory, Union Splits a Pair
Keystone fought to a victory after being down 2-0 against Moniteau to sweep a pair of early week matches, while Union defeated Venango Catholic to split their matches.
In their first match of the week, Keystone cruised to a 3-0 victory over North Clarion. Alyssa Weaver was the top player for the Panthers, notching ten points with seven aces and 12 assists. The next day, Keystone pulled off a dramatic 3-2 come from behind win against Moniteau. The Warriors dashed out to an early 2-0 lead, but Keystone fought back, winning the next three sets en route to a victory. Alexandria Johnston had 16 digs and 19 assists in the win, and Natalie Bowser had six aces, six blocks, and 11 kills for the Panthers.
The pair of wins moves Keystone to 3-1 on the season, and the Panthers will next host Forest Area on September 24.
The Union spikers dropped their opening match of the week to Moniteau, falling 3-0. Dominika Logue notched ten kills in the defeat. Union rallied to win their Tuesday match against Venango Catholic by a wide 3-0 margin. The Knights controlled the majority of the match, and finished the night strong in a 25-11 third set victory. Drew Davis had eight kills in the match, and Dominika Logue had six aces to go with six kills.
Union moves to 3-2 after the split, and they play next against CL on September 24.
September 21 Results
Keystone vs. North Clarion (Keystone Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-19 Keystone
Set Two: 27-25 Keystone
Set Three: 25-18 Keystone
Top Performers for Keystone:
Alyssa Weaver 10 points, 7 aces, 12 assists
Ceayra Altman: 14 digs, 5 kills, 11 points
Emma Burrows: 20 digs
JV won both games, Emma Plummer had nine digs and five kills.
Union vs. Moniteau (Moniteau Wins 3-0)
Set One: 27-25 Moniteau
Set Two: 25-17 Moniteau
Set Three: 25-17 Moniteau
Top Performers for Union:
Dominika Logue: 10 kills
Morgan Cumberland: 20 assists
JV: Moniteau Wins 25-19, 25-18.
September 22 Results
Keystone vs. Moniteau (Keystone Wins 3-2)
Set One: 25-10 Moniteau
Set Two: 25-23 Moniteau
Set Three: 25-22 Keystone
Set Four: 25-17 Keystone
Set Five: 15-10 Keystone
Top Performers for Keystone:
Alexandria Johnston: 16 digs, 19 assists, 10 points
Ceayra Altman: 13 kills, 18 digs
Natalie Bowser: 10 points, 6 aces, 6 blocks, 11 kills
JV: Moniteau wins 2-0
Top Performers for Keystone:
Reagan Mays: 2 digs, 6 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces
Union vs. Venango Catholic (Union wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-17 Union
Set Two: 25-20 Union
Set Three: 25-11 Union
Top Performers for Union:
Drew Davis: 8 kills
Dominika Logue: 6 kills, 6 aces
Hailey Kriebel: 5 kills
JV: Venango Catholic Wins 2-1
Set One: 25-14 Union
Set Two: 25-22 VC
Set Three: 25-23 VC
