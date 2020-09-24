Planning Commission Okays Visitor Center, Supports East Brady Tunnel, Welcomes Tim Cochran

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Manager of Land Services Tim Cochran was welcomed to the September meeting of the Clarion County Planning Commission.

Planning Director Kristi Amato introduced Cochran who previously served as Director of Employee Relations and Asset Management. He was named Manager of Land Services in August.

“Tim is overseeing planning, tax claims, planning, and assessment now, so he this is a friendly face that you’re probably going to be seeing at more meetings, just in case you’re doing a project,” Amato explained.

Commission members approved a letter of support for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $998,650.00 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the Restoration of the Brady Tunnel-Armstrong Trail (Clarion County). The grant would not require a match, and it will complete up to 205 feet of liner.

Final approval was granted for a land development application for a new Cook Forest State Park office and visitor center in Farmington Township.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources completed the construction of a new office/visitor center with a building footprint area of 4087 sq. ft. on the parcel located at Cook Forest along the easterly side of State Route 36. A new bituminous paved access driveway and parking lot areas with a total of 32 parking spaces were also constructed. The project receive preliminary lien development approval on October 2, 2015. The previous existing private on site sewage system remains in use by the development.

East Brady borough also gained preliminary and final approval for the 1.37 acre East Brady Riverfront Park.

The development received preliminary land development approval on February 19, 2015, which expired on February 19, 2020. The features that were constructed include a new bituminous paved access roadway 14’ wide and with five new parking spaces that are 9’ x 18’. Both of these features were granted by modification applications in the original preliminary land development approval. Other features that were constructed: a playground, a new gazebo, an 8’ wide pervious concrete walking path, and a floating dock on the Allegheny River. No water or sewage facilities were constructed.

Preliminary land development approval was granted for the Pennsylvania American Water Company for an upgrade of the Maple Drive Lift station in Elk Township.

The applicant was proposing to remove an existing sewage lift station that is 45 sq.ft in size and construct a new 274 sq. ft. generator/control building. The new sewage lift station, a wet well, and a new valve/meter vault will be constructed along with a new bituminous paved parking area. Access exists to the site from State Route 322. The Pennsylvania American Water Co. recently purchased this parcel by an approved subdivision. No new municipal water or sewage approvals are needed for the project. No modification of applications is needed. The Clarion County Conservation District has approved the stormwater management and erosion and sedimentation control plans.

Thomas L and Brenda E. Connor in Madison Township won preliminary and final approval to subdivide a .09 acre parcel owned by Richard Lewis Rankin Jr. This parcel is being subdivided to correct the part of the Rankin house built on the Thomas L and Brenda E. Conor parcel. The combined parcel will be served by the existing private water and existing private sewage systems. Access to the combined parcel is via an existing stone driveway from Lawsonham Road, State Route 2009.

Commission members attending the meeting included Chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Secretary/Treasurer Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township), Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township), and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).

