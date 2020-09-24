Say What?!: Firefighters Battle Blaze From 22-Ton Pile of Chicken Manure

BRITAIN – Firefighters in Britain said crews from three towns spent three hours extinguishing the flames from a blaze that started with a 22-ton pile of chicken manure.

The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Leiston, Eye and Stowmarket responded to the property near Mendlesham when the foul-smelling fowl droppings erupted in flames.

