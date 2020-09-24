SPONSORED: Vehicle Storage Now Available at Wessex Performance!
Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12:09 AM
SLIGO, Pa. – Give your car, truck, boat, or camper somewhere nice to spend the winter. Call Wessex Performance today!
They offer limited spots in a building where the temperature will stay 40 degrees. The building has an alarm system and is inspected Monday through Friday.
Vehicle owners can access the building during business hours. Call 814-745-2001 for details.
Also, do not forget about the Husqvarna deals, this Saturday, September 26, at Wessex Performance.
The sale begins bright and early at 7 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Find them on Facebook.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.