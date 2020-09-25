 

CEC Members Elect Directors, Board Elects Officers

Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

central-electric-officersPARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) members re-elected board of director, Kenneth Durrett, representing Butler County; and Richard Weaver, representing Clarion County; at their Annual Meeting of the Members on Friday, August 21, 2020, at CEC’s headquarters in Parker.

(Photo: left to right – Kenneth Durrett, Butler County, and Richard Weaver, Clarion County.)

At CEC’s September board meeting, the directors elected the following officers:

Nancy Lendyak to serve as president. Mrs. Lendyak has been a board member representing Armstrong County since 2014, and a CEC member since 1978.

Nancy Lendyak, Armstrong County

Nancy Lendyak,
Armstrong County

Kenneth Etzel to serve as vice president. Mr. Etzel has been a board member representing Venango County since 2013, and a CEC member since 1973.

Kenneth Etzel, Venango County

Kenneth Etzel,
Venango County

Althea Smith to serve as secretary/treasurer. Mrs. Smith has been a board member representing Venango County since 1995, and a CEC member since 1979.

Additionally, Althea Smith was elected to a two-year term to serve as the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association Member Delegate and Richard Weaver is currently in his second year of his two-year term serving as the Allegheny Electric Cooperative Member Delegate.

Althea Smith, Venango County

Althea Smith,
Venango County

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.


