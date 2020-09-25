CEC Members Elect Directors, Board Elects Officers

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) members re-elected board of director, Kenneth Durrett, representing Butler County; and Richard Weaver, representing Clarion County; at their Annual Meeting of the Members on Friday, August 21, 2020, at CEC’s headquarters in Parker.

(Photo: left to right – Kenneth Durrett, Butler County, and Richard Weaver, Clarion County.)

At CEC’s September board meeting, the directors elected the following officers:

Nancy Lendyak to serve as president. Mrs. Lendyak has been a board member representing Armstrong County since 2014, and a CEC member since 1978.

Kenneth Etzel to serve as vice president. Mr. Etzel has been a board member representing Venango County since 2013, and a CEC member since 1973.

Althea Smith to serve as secretary/treasurer. Mrs. Smith has been a board member representing Venango County since 1995, and a CEC member since 1979.

Additionally, Althea Smith was elected to a two-year term to serve as the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association Member Delegate and Richard Weaver is currently in his second year of his two-year term serving as the Allegheny Electric Cooperative Member Delegate.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.