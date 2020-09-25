A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light south wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

