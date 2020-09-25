 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Gouda Pigs in a Blanket

Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

After trying these new flavors, you’ll never go back!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
1 small apple, peeled and cut into 24 thin slices

6 thin slices Gouda cheese, quartered
24 miniature smoked sausages
Honey mustard salad dressing, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Unroll crescent dough and separate into eight triangles; cut each lengthwise into three thin triangles. On the wide end of each triangle, place one slice apple, one folded piece cheese and one sausage; roll up tightly.

-Place 1 in. apart on parchment-lined baking sheets, point side down. Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. If desired, serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


