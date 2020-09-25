Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Gouda Pigs in a Blanket

After trying these new flavors, you’ll never go back!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 small apple, peeled and cut into 24 thin slices



6 thin slices Gouda cheese, quartered24 miniature smoked sausagesHoney mustard salad dressing, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Unroll crescent dough and separate into eight triangles; cut each lengthwise into three thin triangles. On the wide end of each triangle, place one slice apple, one folded piece cheese and one sausage; roll up tightly.

-Place 1 in. apart on parchment-lined baking sheets, point side down. Bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes. If desired, serve with dressing.

