Clarion Couple Plead Guilty in Case Involving Dead Animals Found on Their Property

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion couple who were charged with animal cruelty after several dead animals were discovered on their Monroe Township property pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, September 23, 57-year-old Mark Andrew Servey and 58-year-old Elizabeth Ann Servey entered guilty pleas on one second-degree misdemeanor court of cruelty to animals each.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges again each defendant were dismissed:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3



– Neglect of Animals – Vet Care, Summary

Sentencing for the cases is scheduled for October 21.

The couple remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of animal cruelty.

Details of the case:

After being contacted on January 17 around 3:27 p.m. regarding animal cruelty at a property located on East Reidsburg Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, responded to the location.

Trooper Reilly attempted to make contact with the property owners, Mark Andrew Servey and Elizabeth Ann Servey.

According to the complaint, while on the property, Trooper Reilly observed a dead cow in a fenced area without food or water. He then saw one live German Shepherd in a fenced area with frozen water and no food and a second German Shepherd, which was dead, in another fenced area next to the live one.

The complaint states Trooper Reilly also discovered three dead pigs in a wooden fenced area with no food or water.

According to the complaint, the Serveys failed to provide proper care for the animals, which resulted in the deaths of the cow, the one dog, and three pigs.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on January 17.

The Serveys were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.