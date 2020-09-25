Donald E. “Dutch” White, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:34 P.M. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Rouse Home in Youngsville after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Franklin on April 29, 1934 he was a son of the late William John White and Irma Irene Stevens White.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Dutch proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years and was stationed in Alaska for two of those years.

Dutch worked as an LPN at Polk Center and retired from there after 35 years of service. During his life, he worked numerous jobs, from carpentry to bus driving so he and his wife could provide free education to their children so they incurred no student debt.

He enjoyed working in his yard and loved antique cars, especially his 1957 Chevy Convertible. Dutch was a Franklin High School sports enthusiast and could be found watching and cheering on the black and red at various sporting events.

On August 28, 1959, he married the former Marian Betts and she survives.

Also surviving are three children; D. Shawn White and his wife Rebecca of Franklin, Sue E. Moyer and her husband Don of Texas, and Scott A. White of Seneca; five grandchildren, Kristin L. Reagle and her husband Cody, Ayden White, Elizabeth Moyer, Alex Moyer and Ethan White; and a brother, Richard White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul White and Jim White.

Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323 or to the Red and Black Club, 246 Pone Lane Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

