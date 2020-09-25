Donna M. O’Shaughnessy, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at her residence.

Donna was born on May 24, 1937 in Erie, PA, the daughter of the late Joseph Perino and Gladys I. Hill Sipple. She lived with her father and stepmother Nelli in Jamestown, NY where she graduated from high school.

She was a great mother and loved her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Donna had worked doing house cleaning; worked for a time at the old nursing home in Franklin and also in the maternity ward at the former Oil City Hospital.

Donna is survived by her three sons, John Hollobaugh of Oil City, Bo Hollobaugh and wife Becky of Eagle Rock, and Joe Hollobaugh and wife April of Titusville; a half-sister, Rita M. Sipple Wasson of State College; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents and step-mother, she was preceded in death by half-brothers and sisters, Milton L. Sipple, Edwin E. Sipple, Alfred E. Sipple, Mary A. Sipple Miller, Richard H. Sipple, and Shirley Winders Sipple.

We wish to thank all those that worked for Monarch Care services, especially Amber Deitz, who took care of her these past few years and Asera Care for their care these past few months. She would have thanked all her care givers also for their kindness and support through these dark days of dementia.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com

