Emlenton Woman Who Threw Knife at Fiancé During Domestic Dispute Due Back in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman who reportedly threw a knife at her fiancé during a domestic dispute, leaving him with a stab wound, is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court next week.

Court documents indicate 47-year-old Toni Lynn Clark is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

She faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence on State Route 338, in Richland Township, Clarion County, in early May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic dispute at the above-described location around 2:00 a.m. on May 3.

A known male victim reported to state police that he had been involved in a physical altercation with his fiancée, Toni Lynn Clark, and she threw a knife at him and struck him in the leg, the criminal complaint states.

After the altercation, Clark fled the scene.

A stab wound approximately 1.5 inches long was visible on the victim’s left thigh, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Clark through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on May 6.

