 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Karns City Clashes With Brookville on the Explore TV Game of the Week

Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

sfbn-newGame of the Week continues tonight as the Brookville Raiders host the Karns City Gremlins and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Karns City (2-0) is set to face off against Brookville (2-0) in Explore Clarion’s game of the week. The Gremlins are fresh off their victory against DuBois, a dominating performance where the Gremlins bossed the line of scrimmage and forced four turnovers. Karns City’s multiple rushing threats will be a new challenge for a Brookville team who defeated Central Clarion last week. The Brookville Raiders have had a hot start to the season, riding their unstoppable offense to big wins over DuBois and rival Central Clarion. Jack Krug has been the focal point for the Raiders’ attack, but Brookville has also run the ball well in their two victories.

One Thing to Watch: Karns City has a strong and experienced line, a new test for a Brookville squad who has controlled the trenches well this season. Will Brookville be able to plug holes created by the Gremlins’ offensive line while also protecting Jack Krug from Karns City’s defensive front?

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

Kerle Tire

redbank-chevy-logo

dubrook

KERLE TIRE COMPANY
REDBANK CHEVROLET
DUBROOK
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
SWEET BASIL
CCC BANK
ERIC SHICK INSURANCE
FUN BANK
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ALLEGHENY GRILLE
CLARION FOREST VNA
SWEET BASIL
NEXT STEP THERAPY
CARRIER INSURANCE
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
CLARION FORD
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES
CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
FALLER’S FURNITURE
S&W AUTOBODY
OCHS LUMBER
JANNEY, The Clarion Office
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
TIONESTA BUILDERS
LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING
HAGER PAVING
ZACHERL MOTORS
MV PROPERTY CARE
RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE
TRI-COUNTY HOMES
C&A TREES


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.