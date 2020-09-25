Karns City Clashes With Brookville on the Explore TV Game of the Week

Game of the Week continues tonight as the Brookville Raiders host the Karns City Gremlins and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Karns City (2-0) is set to face off against Brookville (2-0) in Explore Clarion’s game of the week. The Gremlins are fresh off their victory against DuBois, a dominating performance where the Gremlins bossed the line of scrimmage and forced four turnovers. Karns City’s multiple rushing threats will be a new challenge for a Brookville team who defeated Central Clarion last week. The Brookville Raiders have had a hot start to the season, riding their unstoppable offense to big wins over DuBois and rival Central Clarion. Jack Krug has been the focal point for the Raiders’ attack, but Brookville has also run the ball well in their two victories.

One Thing to Watch: Karns City has a strong and experienced line, a new test for a Brookville squad who has controlled the trenches well this season. Will Brookville be able to plug holes created by the Gremlins’ offensive line while also protecting Jack Krug from Karns City’s defensive front?

