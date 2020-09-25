Karns City Clashes With Brookville on the Explore TV Game of the Week
Game of the Week continues tonight as the Brookville Raiders host the Karns City Gremlins and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.
Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.
Video production is being provided by SFBN.
ABOUT THE GAME
Karns City (2-0) is set to face off against Brookville (2-0) in Explore Clarion’s game of the week. The Gremlins are fresh off their victory against DuBois, a dominating performance where the Gremlins bossed the line of scrimmage and forced four turnovers. Karns City’s multiple rushing threats will be a new challenge for a Brookville team who defeated Central Clarion last week. The Brookville Raiders have had a hot start to the season, riding their unstoppable offense to big wins over DuBois and rival Central Clarion. Jack Krug has been the focal point for the Raiders’ attack, but Brookville has also run the ball well in their two victories.
One Thing to Watch: Karns City has a strong and experienced line, a new test for a Brookville squad who has controlled the trenches well this season. Will Brookville be able to plug holes created by the Gremlins’ offensive line while also protecting Jack Krug from Karns City’s defensive front?
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
REDBANK CHEVROLET
DUBROOK
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
SWEET BASIL
CCC BANK
ERIC SHICK INSURANCE
FUN BANK
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ALLEGHENY GRILLE
CLARION FOREST VNA
NEXT STEP THERAPY
CARRIER INSURANCE
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
CLARION FORD
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES
CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
FALLER’S FURNITURE
S&W AUTOBODY
OCHS LUMBER
JANNEY, The Clarion Office
TIONESTA BUILDERS
LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING
HAGER PAVING
ZACHERL MOTORS
MV PROPERTY CARE
RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE
TRI-COUNTY HOMES
C&A TREES
