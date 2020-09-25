Helen Marie Kuwahara Age 89, peacefully passed away on September 11, 2020 to join her husband Denis.

Born April 9, 1931 to Helen Marie Hanton and Francis John Hanton in Oil City, PA. She is survived by her siblings Edith Kuwanoe & Fredrick Seabold, son, Jan (Sandra), daughters Ann (Robert), Susan and Beth (Chris) and 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grand children.

Helen was a registered nurse working in the psychology field. A committed member of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church she was actively involved with volunteering at the Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, quilting, gardening and was an avid reader. She was involved with and supportive of her grandchildren and their education and pursuits.

Due to COVID-19 no funeral services will be held, please consider making a memorial contribution to either Heart Mountain Interpretive Center www.heartmountain.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.

