Marienville Oktoberfest Runs Through Sunday

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Marienville Oktoberfest kicked off on Thursday evening with Vesper Service at St. Ann’s Catholic Church and continues on Friday with the opening of craft and food vendors.

All of the Marienville Oktoberfest events are being held in the Town Square on State Route 66 in Marienville.

Friday, September 25:

– The craft and food vendors will be open for business from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



– At 6:00 p.m., the home and business decorating contest winners will be announced.– From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., there will be a street dance with Digitrax.

Saturday, September 26:

– The craft and food vendors will be open for business from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– The children’s sawdust pile, sponsored by U.S. Forest Service, begins at 11:00 a.m.

– The Marienville Lion’s Club chicken barbecue will begin at noon.

– Enjoy music by Dick & Joannie from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Children’s bike races at 1:00 p.m.

– Tractor races at 2:00 p.m.

– Parade at 4:00 p.m.

– Music by TRIXX from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 27:

– A church service in the town square, sponsored by the Marienville United Methodist Church, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

– The craft and food vendors will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– The car show, sponsored by Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Enjoy music by CHAZ from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Pet parade at 2:00 p.m.

– Drawings for all of the raffles will wrap up the festival at 4:00 p.m.

