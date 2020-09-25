Pa. Dept. of Health: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 806 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 25, that there are 806 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 154,203.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 18 and September 24 is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of two new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,816,397 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 384 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 25, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/25/20 – 806

9/24/20 – 853

9/23/20 – 898

9/22/20 – 834

9/21/20 – 234

9/20/20 – 733

9/19/20 – 1,162

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 424 4 428 18 Butler 1030 4 1034 23 Clarion 117 3 120 3 Clearfield 314 3 317 3 Crawford 297 6 303 3 Elk 71 1 72 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 684 8 692 12 Jefferson 111 0 111 3 McKean 57 0 57 2 Mercer 710 10 720 16 Venango 85 -1* 84 1 Warren 42 0 42 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Venango County decreased from 85 on 9/24/20 to 84 on 9/25/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 28 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 36 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 68 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,961 cases among employees, for a total of 27,552 at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,419 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,551 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

