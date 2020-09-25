 

Pennsylvania State Police Issue Utility Scam Warning

Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

scammer-alert-872x1024CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warning regarding reports of a utility call scam.

According to police, individuals identifying themselves as representatives from electric companies or other utility providers have been contacting citizens by phone and advising them their utility bill is past due. The caller then advises that unless the bill is paid in full immediately, the service will be shut off.

Police note the caller may have a large amount of personal information about the individual they call, making the call seem legitimate.

Police are advising people to be aware that it is easy for scammers to obtain personal information via the internet, and to remember that a utility company is not going to ask for money over the phone.

According to police, electric companies and other utility employees do no contact customers by telephone and ask for payment information such as bank account or credit card numbers.

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls is advised not to provide any information to the caller and to hang up immediately.

Police say anyone who is uncertain about the legitimacy of a call from a company should contact the service provider with the phone number you have on record for the company, or go to their place of business and inquire about the call in person.

Anyone who has already been contacted by a scam artist and has already given out personal information is advised to monitor their bank account statements and credit reports and contact police about the call.


