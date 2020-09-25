 

Police Release Details on East Brady Woman Injured in Route 268 Crash

Friday, September 25, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneSUGARCREEK TWP.., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an East Brady woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 268 last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:08 a.m. on September 16, on Route 268 at its intersection with Kittanning Hollow Road in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 51-year-old Douglas R. Johns, of Worthington, Pa., was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling north on State Route 268 when 47-year-old Stephanie L. Hile, of East Brady, who was operating a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, attempted to turn left onto State Route 268 from Kittanning Hollow Road.

Johns’ vehicle then struck the left front of Hile’s vehicle, and both vehicles came to rest in the intersection of State Route 268 and Kittanning Hollow Road.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Hile suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by East Brady Area Ambulance Service.

Johns suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was also transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by East Brady Area Ambulance Service.

Hile was cited for a stop sign violation.

Kittanning-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, September 24, 2020.


