Recovery Respects First Responders in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. – National Recovery Month is a nationwide observance held every September since 1989 to educate Americans that substance use treatment can support those with a substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.

Throughout the month of September, the message is spread explaining that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people do recover.

Those who were recognized are listed below:

Steve Baxter, Clarion County Sheriff’s Department

Joe Schmader, Knox Ambulance (pictured above)

Donna Schreffler, Knox Ambulance (pictured above)

Marcia Rossman, Knox Ambulance

John Greenaway, Knox Ambulance

Rob Hammerly, Knox Ambulance

Kirk Porter, Knox Ambulance

According to the 2020 National Recovery Month campaign, this year’s theme, “Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community,” explores how united care, a strong community, sense of purpose, and leadership contributes to effective treatments that sustain the recovery of persons with substance use disorders. The celebration will work to highlight inspiring stories that help thousands of people from all walks of life find the path to hope, health, and wellness. Local communities can play a significant role in supporting those in recovery as they gain the independence, income, and resources necessary to fully participate in society.

To promote the widespread national observance, Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) will be recognizing local first responders who have saved someone from an overdose. AICDAC staff will be awarding those who have made a save(s) at their home department due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AICDAC provides Recovery Support Services to assist individuals throughout the recovery process. Services are voluntary and free of charge. Individuals will work closely with a Certified Recovery Specialist to help ensure that basic needs are met, help build upon strengths, assist in meeting goals, and connect those to resources in the community. AICDAC can work with individuals to find their pathway to recovery and help bridge the gap between needs and available resources.

For Recovery Support Services, please call any of the three county locations:

– Armstrong: 724-545-1614

– Clarion: 814-226-6350

– Indiana: 724-463-7860

Please visit https://facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/ for further information.

