Say What?!: Qantas Selling Off Stocked Bar Carts from Retired 747s

AUSTRALIA – Australian airline Qantas, which recently retired its fleet of Boeing 747 jets, is giving aviation fans the chance to bring a piece of the airline home by selling 1,000 fully stocked bar carts.

The airline said the carts, which were removed from the planes before they were flown to California for their retirement, are stocked with goods including champagne, Australian wines, Tim Tam cookies, pajamas, and Qantas First Class Sheridan throw pillows.

