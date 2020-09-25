SPONSORED: A Tradition Remains Thanks to the Knights of Columbus & Clarion Ford
CLARION, Pa. – Stop in and get a great sausage sandwich, during the Autumn Leaf Festival, at Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
The Knights of Columbus sausage stand will be at Clarion Ford on Saturday, Sept 26, and Sunday, September 27, and Friday, October 2, through Sunday, October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until they run out.
Sandwiches can be made ready to eat or the meat/bun can be packaged separately to build at home. Curbside service will also be provided. Call in your order in advance to 814-229-6421 or stop in at the stand during operating hours. Preorders are recommended (especially for large orders) since the supply will be limited. You can find a preorder form at this link. Kettle Corn may be available for purchase on-site as well.
Visit Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram on Main Street in Clarion or at www.clarionauto.com.
