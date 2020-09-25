Two Local Men Escape Injuries in Route 19 Crash

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two local men were involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mercer County late last week.

According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:16 a.m. on September 18, as 70-year-old Michael H. Curran, of Emlenton, was operating a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, traveling north on State Route 19 in East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County, behind a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 51-year-old Lori L. Buchanan, of Mercer, that was also traveling north.

Police say Buchanan was attempting to turn left when her vehicle was struck from behind by Curran’s vehicle. Both vehicles then traveled into the southbound lane following the initial impact.

Curran and his passenger, 39-year-old Jacob Wengerd, of Knox, were both using seat belts, while Buchanan was not.

Curran and Wengerd were not injured.

Buchanan suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Curran was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Mercer released the above report on Friday, September 25, 2020.

