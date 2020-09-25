Week 3 Football Preview: Brookville and Karns City Clash in Battle of Unbeatens

Week two had its share of important games, with both Brookville and Union/A-C Valley getting the job done against top opposition. Coudersport picked up right where they left off in their commanding opening week victory, while St. Marys proved that their successful 2019 season wasn’t just a mere flash in the pan.

(Photo courtesy of: Kyle Yates)

The premier game of the week pits 2-0 Brookville against 2-0 Karns City to determine the final unbeaten team in the South Large School Division. In other action, Keystone faces off against a formidable Brockway team, while St. Marys faces Kane in a battle of two unique offensive styles.

Curwensville at Union/A-C Valley (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

Curwensville (0-1) had a few big plays on offense in their first game against Redbank Valley, but Curwensville failed to find the endzone in their week one loss. After a bye week last week, Curwensville should be well-rested as they face off against Union/ A-C Valley. In week two, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights (2-0) rode their strong defense to a 14-7 victory over Keystone. After taking a 14-7 lead early in the second half, the Falcon Knights shut down the Panthers’ offense, allowing only 69 second-half yards in the victory. After two solid wins to open the season, Union/A-C Valley is an early frontrunner in the championship chase.

One Thing to Watch: The Falcon Knights’ defense has been suffocating, and they have snagged key interceptions as well. With Union/A-C Valley’s skilled pass rush, Curwensville will have to spread the field to stay competitive, but they must be careful to avoid costly turnovers in the passing game.

Keystone at Brockway (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:30pm)

Keystone (1-1) dropped a 14-7 decision to Union/A-C Valley last week. Keystone’s stout defense allowed only seven points in the contest, as Union/ A-C Valley’s first touchdown was scored via a pick six. Keystone will look to combine their defensive effort with improved offensive rhythm as they face Brockway. The Brockway Rovers are 0-2, but their improved offensive performance last week against Redbank Valley will be encouraging for the Rovers. The Rovers were able to utilize an aggressive passing game to some success against a high-level Bulldogs defense, while the Rovers defense allowed only 21 points in the narrow loss.

One Thing to Watch: Brockway displayed the ability to stop the run against Redbank Valley, who has one of the top rushing attacks in the conference. If they can produce a similar performance against Keystone, they could be in contention to pull off an upset.

Punxsutawney at DuBois (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

The Punxsutawney Chucks (0-2) led for most of the night against Moniteau in week two, but Moniteau was able to score two late touchdowns to snatch the victory. Punxsutawney’s Kameron Falgout had another strong game both passing and rushing the football, continuing his breakout season. DuBois (0-2) had a sloppy week two, turning over the ball four times in their loss against Karns City. DuBois will look to build off their strong passing attack to make headway against a Chucks defense that struggled to contain the pass against Central Clarion.

One Thing to Watch: DuBois quarterback Com-Ron Hayes is a playmaking threat through the air for DuBois, and Punxsutawney has looked vulnerable against the pass. Can Hayes make his chances count, or will Punxsutawney be able to force key turnovers?

Central Clarion at Moniteau (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

Central Clarion (1-1) dropped a close 49-30 decision to Brookville last week. Central Clarion’s offense was superb in the contest, but they struggled to contain Brookville’s passing attack. The added experience against a premier opponent should allow Central Clarion’s new look offensive and defensive lines to grow and prepare for future challenges. The Moniteau Warriors (1-1) defeated Punxsutawney last week courtesy of two late touchdowns. The Warriors exclusively ran the football, rushing for 343 yards without tallying a single yard in the air. Mason Mershimer notched 172 of those yards, and he will need to have a similarly huge game to compete with a deep Wildcats opponent.

One Thing to Watch: Moniteau will have to boss the line to emerge victorious, and their 343 yard rushing performance last week shows that the Warriors possess the potential to control the line of scrimmage. Will an additional week of high-level experience help Central Clarion’s line against a hungry Moniteau team?

Karns City at Brookville (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:30pm)

Karns City (2-0) is set to face off against Brookville (2-0) in Explore Clarion’s game of the week. The Gremlins are fresh off their victory against DuBois, a dominating performance where the Gremlins bossed the line of scrimmage and forced four turnovers. Karns City’s multiple rushing threats will be a new challenge for a Brookville team who defeated Central Clarion last week. The Brookville Raiders have had a hot start to the season, riding their unstoppable offense to big wins over DuBois and rival Central Clarion. Jack Krug has been the focal point for the Raiders’ attack, but Brookville has also run the ball well in their two victories.

One Thing to Watch: Karns City has a strong and experienced line, a new test for a Brookville squad who has controlled the trenches well this season. Will Brookville be able to plug holes created by the Gremlins’ offensive line while also protecting Jack Krug from Karns City’s defensive front?

Coudersport at Cameron County (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

In week one, Coudersport (1-0) picked up where they left off last season, demolishing Port Allegheny with a powerful rushing attack. Hayden Keck threw for 138 yards while also rushing for 178 yards in the big victory. Cameron County (0-1) was beaten soundly by Elk County Catholic in the opening game of the season, and they will look to put in a sturdy defensive effort against a strong Falcons lineup.

One Thing to Watch: Coudersport should control this contest, but it will be interesting to see if the Falcons look to establish their passing game. Coudersport is more dangerous when their passing game is in sync, and the Falcons may look to get more comfortable with their passing options in this early season contest.

Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

Both Otto-Eldred (0-1) and Port Allegany (0-1) dropped wide decisions in their first game. Otto-Eldred attempted to pass the football 31 times in their loss, but the Terrors struggled to generate lasting offense. Port Allegany had a bit more success offensively, as sophomore quarterback Drew Evens threw for 231 yards in a losing effort. Both teams will be eager to advance to 1-1 in what should be an exciting offensive battle.

One Thing to Watch: Both teams possess strong offenses, and it will be interesting to see which passing offense is able to establish consistency and avoid turnovers. Takeaways could be key in giving either team a slight edge.

Elk County Catholic at Smethport (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

Elk County Catholic (1-0) soundly defeated Cameron County in their opening contest via a 32-6 decision. The Crusaders had two 100+ yard rushers, and dominated the game with their powerful rushing attack. Smethport (1-0) defeated Otto-Eldred by a wide 60-6 margin in their first game, and the Hubbers look poised to make a title run in 2020.

One Thing to Watch: Elk County Catholic had an unstoppable rushing game in their opener, but a strong Smethport team presents a steep challenge for the Crusaders. Will Elk County Catholic be able to control the line of scrimmage, or will the Hubbers provide a stiff defense?

St. Marys at Kane (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

St. Marys’ (1-0) high-powered offense was showcased in their week one victory over Bradford, as quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a big 69-13 victory. St Marys’ strong start to 2020 is an encouraging sign for a program that hopes to continue their tremendous upward momentum. Meanwhile, Kane (0-1) dropped a narrow decision to Ridgway in their opening game. Kane is known for their physicality and running game, which should provide an interesting foil to St. Marys’ finesse-based style.

One Thing to Watch: Kane always comes out strong and organized on defense, and St. Marys struggled to break down top tier defenses last year. Can St. Marys take things to the next level against a Kane team looking to avoid an 0-2 start?

Ridgway at Bradford (Friday, Sep. 25 at 7:00pm)

Ridgway (1-0) grinded out a 17-14 win against Kane in their opener, putting in a solid defensive effort to secure the victory. Ridgway struggled offensively, registering only 155 yards of total offense, and they will look to improve their rushing attack against Bradford. Bradford (0-1) had a rough week one, dropping a wide decision to St. Marys. The Owls couldn’t stop St. Marys passing game, but Bradford passed for 112 yards of their own, a solid foundation from which to build.

One Thing to Watch: Bradford struggled to defend the pass last week, but Ridgway only attempted eight passes in their first game. Will Ridgway change their game plan to force Bradford to defend the pass, or will Ridgway continue to push the running game?

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.