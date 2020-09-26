 

North Clarion Wolves Cross County Teams Host AC Valley/Union

Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Kaine McFarland 2020FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – The North Clarion Wolves Cross Country teams hosted AC Valley/Union on Thursday, September 24.

The varsity boys were led to a 21 to 38 victory over ACV by Kaine McFarland (pictured above), who finished in a time of 19:06.  Finishing second was North Clarion’s freshman Aiden Thomas.  Also scoring for the Wolves was Aaron Lencer (5th), Braden Custer (6th), and Patrick Young (7th). AC-Valley’s Zack Hawk finished in 3rd place.

The North Clarion varsity girls scored a perfect score, with a 15-48 victory over ACV by bringing in five girls before AC-Valley’s first runner. 

The girls were led by Rachel Bauer in a time of 22:07.  Jordyn Hendrickson (2nd), Brynn Siegel (3rd), Katie Bauer (4th), and Emma Buckley (5th).  North Clarion’s sixth and seventh runners also helped to displace the score, Kayla Aaron (7th) and Nicole Fair (8th).

North Clarion’s Rowan Siegel won the junior high girls race.  While North Clarion’s Dane Sliker narrowly defeated his teammate Gabriel Fair by one second to win the junior high boys race.  AC-Valley did not have enough runners to score the meet.

Finishing first for the ACV girl’s was Haley Theuret (6th).

