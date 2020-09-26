A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light south wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

