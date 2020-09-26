Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn and Black Bean Salad

Add this colorful salad to the side of any entree!

Ingredients

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained



2 large tomatoes, finely chopped1 large red onion, finely chopped1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro2 garlic cloves, minced

DRESSING:

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons canola oil

1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients; pour over corn mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Stir before serving. Serve with a slotted spoon.

