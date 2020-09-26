 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn and Black Bean Salad

Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add this colorful salad to the side of any entree!

Ingredients

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
1 large red onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
2 garlic cloves, minced

DRESSING:
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons canola oil
1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients; pour over corn mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Stir before serving. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


